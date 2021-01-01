|
Marsala Vergine Baglio Baiata
Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto
| Fortified Wine
|Score:
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and date followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, leather, hazelnut, honey, almond, licorice, vanilla and nail polish.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, almond and hazelnut.
At least 5 years in cask.
Alcohol: 19%
Aperitifs, Hard and piquant cheese
|Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
|February 2021
