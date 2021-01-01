Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and date followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, leather, hazelnut, honey, almond, licorice, vanilla and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and date followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, leather, hazelnut, honey, almond, licorice, vanilla and nail polish.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, almond and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, almond and hazelnut.

At least 5 years in cask. At least 5 years in cask.

