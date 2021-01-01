Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Marsala Vergine Baglio Baiata, Alagna (Italy)

Marsala Vergine Baglio Baiata

Alagna (Italy)

Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto
Fortified Wine Fortified Wine Score:

Marsala (Sicily)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and date followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, leather, hazelnut, honey, almond, licorice, vanilla and nail polish.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, almond and hazelnut.

At least 5 years in cask.

Alcohol: 19%

Aperitifs, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Fortified Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

February 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        Issue 31, June 2005       --    
N.V.        February 2010       --    
N.V.        November 2017       --    
N.V.        February 2021       --    

