|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Castelverde 2019
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, pear and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Few months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
|
| April 2018
| --
|2019
|
| February 2021
| --