Torgiano Chardonnay Aurente 2017
Torgiano (Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and pineapple followed by aromas of grapefruit, pear, honeysuckle, apple, peach, coconut, butter, mango, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pineapple and grapefruit.
8 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
February 2021