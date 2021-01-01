Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and pineapple followed by aromas of grapefruit, pear, honeysuckle, apple, peach, coconut, butter, mango, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and pineapple followed by aromas of grapefruit, pear, honeysuckle, apple, peach, coconut, butter, mango, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pineapple and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pineapple and grapefruit.

8 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle. 8 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle.

