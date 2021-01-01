|
Montefalco Rosso 2016
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (20%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, rose, raspberry, black currant, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
18 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|2004
|
| November 2006
| --
|2005
|
| October 2008
| --
|2006
|
| March 2010
| --
|2007
|
| March 2011
| --
|2008
|
| March 2013
| --
|2009
|
| July 2014
| --
|2016
|
| March 2021
| --