Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, cocoa, black pepper, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, cocoa, black pepper, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

18 months in barrique, at least 48 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, at least 48 months in bottle.

