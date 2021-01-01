|
Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2015
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (80%), Sagrantino (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, thyme, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
30 months in cask, 12 moths in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2021