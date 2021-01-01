Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Valpolicella Superiore Col de la Bastia 2018, Fattori (Italy)

Valpolicella Superiore Col de la Bastia 2018

Fattori (Italy)

Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%), Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Valpolicella (Veneto)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet. blueberry, geranium, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

Aged in steel tanks and casks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

March 2021


