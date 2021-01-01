|
Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2011
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Sagrantino
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry jam, plum jam and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry jam, myrtle, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, walnut husk, tamarind, nail polish, vanilla and menthol.
Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry jam, plum jam and black cherry jam.
24 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Hard cheese, Wild fruit tarts, Chocolate tarts
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2006
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2008
| --
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2008
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2014
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2021
| --