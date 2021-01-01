Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry jam, plum jam and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry jam, myrtle, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, walnut husk, tamarind, nail polish, vanilla and menthol.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry jam, plum jam and black cherry jam.

24 months in cask.


