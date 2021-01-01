|
Soave Classico Runcaris 2019
Soave (Veneto)
|
Garganega
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of elder flower, nettle, citrus fruits, broom and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense, flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Dairy products, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧
| July 2010
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧
| August 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧
| July 2012
| ✧✧✧
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2021
| --