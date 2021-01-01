Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of elder flower, nettle, citrus fruits, broom and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense, flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.


