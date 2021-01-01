Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

4 months in steel tanks.


