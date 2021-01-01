|
Arquata Bianco 2019
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto (70%), Chardonnay (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2021