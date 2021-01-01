Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of pear, apple, elder flower, broom, pineapple, sage, green pepper and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of pear, apple, elder flower, broom, pineapple, sage, green pepper and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

