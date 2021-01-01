|
Montefalco Grechetto 2019
Montefalco (Umbria)
Grechetto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, medlar, pear, broom and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2021