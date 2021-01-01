Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of nettle, citrus fruits, pineapple, lychee, hawthorn, broom, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and lychee.

Aged in steel tanks.


