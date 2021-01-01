|
Soave Motto Piane 2018
Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of pear, peach, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom, honey, linden, sage and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
Made from Garganega grapes dried for 30 days, aged in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Mushrooms soups, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2008
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2010
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧❂
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2021
| --