Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, pomegranate, carnation, chocolate, black pepper, tobacco, oregano, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

Sangiovese ages for 16 months in cask, Syrah and Merlot 12 months in barrique, al least 4 months in bottle.


