Montefalco Sagrantino Il Domenico 2008
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, leather, licorice, tobacco, tar, pink pepper, cinnamon, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
30 months in cask, 24 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2011
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2013
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2014
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2021
| --