Brilliant garnet red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tar, cocoa, leather, licorice, tobacco, black pepper, coffee, toffee, carob, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

15 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


