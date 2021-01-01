Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, geranium and raspberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

A small part of Sangiovese ages in barrique.


