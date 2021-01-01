|
Spezieri 2019
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese, Ciliegiolo, Other Grapes
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, geranium and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
A small part of Sangiovese ages in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| January 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --