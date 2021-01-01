Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Spezieri 2019, Col d'Orcia (Italy)  

Spezieri 2019

Col d'Orcia (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Sangiovese, Ciliegiolo, Other Grapes
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, geranium and raspberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

A small part of Sangiovese ages in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

April 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016   ✧✧✧     January 2018       --    
2019   ✧✧✧     April 2021       --    

