Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, strawberry, tobacco, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

Aged in cask and barrique.


