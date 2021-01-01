Brilliant garnet red and nuances of orange red, moderate transparency. Brilliant garnet red and nuances of orange red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of carob, red orange, cinnamon, tobacco, black pepper, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of carob, red orange, cinnamon, tobacco, black pepper, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and red orange. persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and red orange.

Aged in cask. Aged in cask.

