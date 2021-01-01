Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and elder flower followed by aromas of gooseberry, nettle, peach, citrus fruits and pineapple. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and elder flower followed by aromas of gooseberry, nettle, peach, citrus fruits and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, gooseberry and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, gooseberry and peach.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle. 3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

