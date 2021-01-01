|
Sauvignon 2019
(Umbria)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and elder flower followed by aromas of gooseberry, nettle, peach, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, gooseberry and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --