Piemonte Chardonnay Pratorotondo 2019
(Piedmont)
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and citron followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, pear, plum and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.
A small part ferments in cask.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2017
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --