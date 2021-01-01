|
Chardonnay 2019
(Umbria)
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and citrus fruits followed by aromas of apple, plum, peach, pear and lychee.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2017
| ✧✧✧✧
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --