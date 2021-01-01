Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Chardonnay 2019, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)  

Chardonnay 2019

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Umbria)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and citrus fruits followed by aromas of apple, plum, peach, pear and lychee.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

April 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015   ✧✧✧     February 2017     ✧✧✧✧  
2016   ✧✧✧     September 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧     July 2018       --    
2018   ✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧     April 2021       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


