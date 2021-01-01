Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and citrus fruits followed by aromas of apple, plum, peach, pear and lychee.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


