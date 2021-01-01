Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency. Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of prune, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of strawberry jam, dried rose, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry and strawberry jam.

Aged in barrique.


