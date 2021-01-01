Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Volvito 2016, Caparra & Siciliani (Italy)

Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Volvito 2016

Caparra & Siciliani (Italy)

Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Cirò (Calabria)
Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of prune, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of strawberry jam, dried rose, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry and strawberry jam.

Aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

April 2021


