Piemonte Albarossa Macchiaferro 2015
(Piedmont)
Albarossa (90%), Nebbiolo (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, iris, chocolate, pink pepper, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
4 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2013
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2014
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --