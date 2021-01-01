Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, peony, blackberry, chocolate, mace, tobacco, black pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, peony, blackberry, chocolate, mace, tobacco, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

12 months in barrique and cask. 12 months in barrique and cask.

