Sant'Antimo Rosso Nearco 2016
Sant'Antimo (Tuscany)
Merlot (55%), Petit Verdot (20%), Syrah (15%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, peony, blackberry, chocolate, mace, tobacco, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique and cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2008
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --