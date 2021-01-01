Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, peony, tobacco, chocolate, leather, mace, pink pepper, cinnamon, face powder and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, peony, tobacco, chocolate, leather, mace, pink pepper, cinnamon, face powder and vanilla.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

22 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 22 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

