  Montefalco Sagrantino Collepiano 2016, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino Collepiano 2016

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, peony, tobacco, chocolate, leather, mace, pink pepper, cinnamon, face powder and vanilla.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

22 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

April 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2003   ✧✧✧✧✧     Issue 42, June 2006       --    
2005   ✧✧✧✧     January 2010       --    
2007   ✧✧✧✧✧     January 2012       --    
2008   ✧✧✧✧✧     August 2012       --    
2009   ✧✧✧✧✧     May 2014     ✧✧✧✧  
2010   ✧✧✧✧✧     April 2015     ✧✧✧✧✧  
2011   ✧✧✧✧✧     March 2016       --    
2012   ✧✧✧✧✧     February 2017       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧✧     September 2017       --    
2014   ✧✧✧✧     August 2018       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧✧     April 2021       --    

