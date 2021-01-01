|
Cirò Rosato Le Formelle 2019
Cirò (Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, blueberry and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|April 2021