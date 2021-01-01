Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, banana and dried apricot followed by aromas of lychee, yellow rose, lavender, sage, citrus fruit peel, honey, date, peach jam and candied fruit. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, banana and dried apricot followed by aromas of lychee, yellow rose, lavender, sage, citrus fruit peel, honey, date, peach jam and candied fruit.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, banana and dried apricot. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, banana and dried apricot.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

