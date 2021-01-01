|
Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2019
Colli Martani (Umbria)
|
Grechetto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2010
| ✧✧✧
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2015
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2017
| ✧✧✧✧
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --