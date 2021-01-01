Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2019, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2019

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Grechetto
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

April 2021


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005   ✧✧✧     Issue 42, June 2006       --    
2008   ✧✧✧     January 2010     ✧✧✧  
2012   ✧✧✧     May 2014       --    
2013   ✧✧✧     April 2015       --    
2014   ✧✧✧     April 2015       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     February 2017       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧     February 2017     ✧✧✧✧  
2017   ✧✧✧✧     August 2018       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     April 2021       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in April?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what country are produced the best wines in the world?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is the beverage you drink the most with pizza?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2021 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.