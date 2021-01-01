Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Monferrato Bianco EnnEEnnE 2019, L'Armangia (Italy)  

Monferrato Bianco EnnEEnnE 2019

L'Armangia (Italy)

Monferrato (Piedmont)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Monferrato (Piedmont)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and gooseberry followed by aromas of apple, elder flower, nettle, broom and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and gooseberry.

A small part ferments and ages in cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

April 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011   ✧✧✧     November 2013       --    
2012   ✧✧✧     March 2014       --    
2014   ✧✧✧     September 2016       --    
2015   ✧✧✧     March 2017       --    
2019   ✧✧✧     April 2021       --    

