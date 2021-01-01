|
Monferrato Bianco EnnEEnnE 2019
Monferrato (Piedmont)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and gooseberry followed by aromas of apple, elder flower, nettle, broom and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and gooseberry.
A small part ferments and ages in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2017
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --