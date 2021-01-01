|
Cuvée Secrète 2018
(Umbria)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and mango followed by aromas of acacia, pink grapefruit, pineapple, gooseberry, bergamot, peach, hawthorn, pear, praline and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and pink grapefruit.
6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Legume soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2015
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --