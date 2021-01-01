Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and mango followed by aromas of acacia, pink grapefruit, pineapple, gooseberry, bergamot, peach, hawthorn, pear, praline and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and pink grapefruit.

6 months in barrique, at least 4 months in bottle.


