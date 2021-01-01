Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, raspberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, tamarind, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, at least 12 months in cask.


