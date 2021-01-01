Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, graphite, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, graphite, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

3 years in cask, at least 12 months in bottle. 3 years in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.

