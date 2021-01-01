|
Brunello di Montalcino 2015
Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, graphite, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
3 years in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 47, December 2006
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2008
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2018
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --