|
Montefalco Sagrantino Valdimaggio 2016
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, graphite, tobacco, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
24 months in barrique, at least 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| July 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --