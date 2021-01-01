|
Barbera d'Asti 2019
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, strawberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Cold cuts, Meat and mushroom appetizers, Pasta with meat
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|May 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧
| February 2012
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| February 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2021
| --