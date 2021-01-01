|
Monferrato Rosso Di.Vino 2017
Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Barbera (70%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and black currant.
6 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2012
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| May 2021
| --