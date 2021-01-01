Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, geranium, pomegranate, carob, cardamom, black pepper and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and pomegranate.

A part ages for 3 months in barrique, the remaining part for 8 months in steel tanks.


