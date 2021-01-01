Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, red orange, cyclamen, geranium and blueberry.

Effervescent and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, pleasing crispness with a touch of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

Produced with the Charmat method.


