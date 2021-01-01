|
Barbera d'Asti Superiore Il Salice 2016
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
8 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2021