Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, carob, black pepper, laurel and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

18 months in steel tanks, 12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


