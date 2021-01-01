Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Trento Riserva Extra Brut 1673 2012, Cesarini Sforza (Italy)

Trento Riserva Extra Brut 1673 2012

Cesarini Sforza (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Trento (Trentino)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, grapefruit, plum, pear, hawthorn, beeswax, hazelnut, croissant and mineral.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and hazelnut.

The base wine ages for 6 months in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 60 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2021


