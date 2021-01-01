Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, grapefruit, plum, pear, hawthorn, beeswax, hazelnut, croissant and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, grapefruit, plum, pear, hawthorn, beeswax, hazelnut, croissant and mineral.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and hazelnut.

The base wine ages for 6 months in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 60 months. The base wine ages for 6 months in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 60 months.

