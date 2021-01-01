Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of green apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, lemon and white melon.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and lemon.

Aged in steel tanks.


