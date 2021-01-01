|
Pignoletto 2019
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Grechetto Gentile
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of green apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, lemon and white melon.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and lemon.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2021