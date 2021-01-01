|
Monferrato Bianco Di.Vino 2019
Monferrato (Piedmont)
Cortese, Favorita, Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, broom, medlar and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and banana.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧
| February 2012
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2021
| --