  Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Serenata 2019, Silvio Carta (Italy)  

Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Serenata 2019

Silvio Carta (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Vermentino
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, plum, peach and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2021


