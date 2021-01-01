|
Nizza Riserva Le Rose 2015
Nizza (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2021