Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black pepper followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, blueberry, graphite, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, rosemary, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and strawberry.

24 months in steel tanks, 24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


