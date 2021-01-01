Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, plum, blueberry, cinnamon, cocoa, tobacco, leather, tamarind, rhubarb, vanilla and graphite.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and astringency.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

24 months in steel tanks, 24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


