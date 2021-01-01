Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried fig, rancho and honey followed by aromas of leather, caramel, almond, date, coffee, walnut husk, citrus fruit peel, praline, tobacco, oregano, vanilla and nail polish.

Crisp and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, full body, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with very long flavors of dried fig, date and almond.

Aged in small barrels.


