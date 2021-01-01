Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, apple, grapefruit, pear, hawthorn, croissant, candied fruit, butter, praline and honey.

Crisp an effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, plum and grapefruit.

The base wine ages in cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 90 months.


