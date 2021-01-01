Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Trento Riserva Brut Aquila Reale 2010, Cesarini Sforza (Italy)

Trento Riserva Brut Aquila Reale 2010

Cesarini Sforza (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Trento (Trentino)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, apple, grapefruit, pear, hawthorn, croissant, candied fruit, butter, praline and honey.

Crisp an effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, plum and grapefruit.

The base wine ages in cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 90 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2021


